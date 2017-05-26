Sports

Penalty kick competition coming

May 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The second annual Soccer Challenge (Penalty Kick) competition, hosted by the St. John Albion Knights of Columbus, will be June 3at the Caledon East Soccer Complex.
It will be open to boys and girls aged nine to 14.
The grounds will be open for registration starting at 8:30 a.m. and the competition will begin at 9.
Each participant will compete according to his or her own gender and age bracket. The champions at this level will advance to the next level, with the time and location of those competitions to be announced.
For more information, contact Don Stacey at 905-533-1631 or Ed Rooney at 416-579-0859.

         

