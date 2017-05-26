OPP holding recruitment session at CCS

May 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
OPP are looking for some new recruits, and they will be holding two sessions this coming Wednesday (May 31) at the offices of Caledon Community Services (CCS).
The first session will run from 9 to 11 a.m., and the second will be from noon to 2 p.m. at 18 King St. East in Bolton.
During this time, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about one of North America’s largest police services with more than 6,200 uniformed officers, 3,100 civilian employees and 800 Auxiliary officers. OPP is looking for individuals who demonstrate professionalism, accountability, diversity, respect, excellence and leadership.
Those who are interested in learning more about civilian and uniform job opportunities are invited. They will have the chance to speak one-on-one with members of the OPP who are employed in various roles, including dispatcher, offender transport, police officer, auxiliary officer and at Queen’s Park.
Space is limited and is filling up fast. To reserve a seat, contact CCS at 905-584-2300.
You must be logged in to post a comment.