Robbery investigation leads to drugs

May 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
An investigation into a March robbery in Bolton has led to a number of charges against a 26-year-old Bolton man.
Caledon OPP reports the robbery took place March 17 on Cedargrove Road. The victim had been walking down the street when he was stopped and robbed of a backpack valued at $800.
An investigation by the Street Crime Unit lead to the proper identification and arrest of the accused individual.
He was charged with robbery with theft, possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine), possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.
The public is encouraged by police to call Crime Stoppers with information concerning crimes that have been committed, are being committed, or are about to be committed. The Crime Stoppers process assigns a confidential code number to the tip being submitted so as not to identify the person providing the information to police. The number is 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted in a secure manner online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca
