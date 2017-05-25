Dufferin-Peel School Board appoints David Amaral Associate Director

May 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board has announced the appointment of David Amaral as Associate Director, Instructional Services.
He replaces retiring Associate Director Sheila McWatters and assumes his new role on the board’s executive team Aug. 1.
Amaral has had a 20-year career at Dufferin-Peel with extensive leadership experience. He began his career as a teacher in 1997. He has also served as vice-principal, principal, superintendent of schools, and superintendent of strategy, policy and global learning, the position he currently holds.
“David Amaral brings a wealth of high level experience, knowledge and leadership to the Associate Director’s position,” said Director of Education Marianne Mazzorato. “With his Catholic leadership experience, the board has solidified its senior management team and we look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”
“The board is extremely pleased with the appointment of David Amaral to the position of Associate Director,” said Board Chair Mario Pascucci. “He has the knowledge and experience, as well as the vision, to complement and add to the strong leadership we enjoy at Dufferin-Peel. We are well served by his appointment.”
