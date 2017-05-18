Scarborough man killed in crash

May 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 67-year-old man from Scarborough was pronounced dead at the scene last Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash on the Gore Road.
Caledon OPP reports Romeo S. Canlas was driving a grey Ford Focus eastbound on Healey Road shortly after 6 p.m. His car apparently entered the intersection and was struck by a southbound Nissan Frontier.
Police said there are stop signs at the intersection for east-west traffic.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a passenger in the Ford was taken to a trauma centre with major injuries.
The intersection was closed until about 3 a.m. the following morning.
Police said the investigation was continuing, but no chares were anticipated.
