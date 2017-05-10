Uncategorized

Book about Caledon’s history launched

May 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Caledon students have the chance to learn some more about the history of their community, thanks to a book that was recently launched.
Representatives of the Caledon Heritage Foundation were at Ellwood Memorial Public School in Bolton for the official launch of the Story of Caledon Then and Now by Dale O’Hara.
The author was on hand for the occasion, reading from the book for Grade 3 students, and the youngsters also got their own copies of the book. The project was made possible through funding from the Town of Caledon, and the Brampton and Caledon Community Foundation, as well as work done by volunteers on the Heritage Foundation Board. Other dignitaries on hand included Trustee Stan Cameron, Caledon’s representative on the Peel District School Board and Superintendent of Schools Michael Logue.
O’Hara told the students this year mark’s Canada’s 150th anniversary, adding many people in town don’t know a lot about Caledon.

Author Dale O’Hara did a reading of her book The Story of Caledon Then and Now last week to students at Ellwood Memorial Public School.

         

