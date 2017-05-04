Sports

Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mayfield Secondary School
Moses Brajkovich
This 15-year-old made his mark this year in alpine skiing, consistently finishing in the top 10, and helping Mayfield win at ROPSSAA. He’s also playing flanker on the junior rugby team, which has won its first two games. He also plays tennis at school Away from class, he recently competed in a province alpine meet in Alberta, finishing sixth out of 110 racers. The Grade 10 student lives in Caledon village.

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Emily Pitcher
This Grade 11 student is captain of the varsity outdoor soccer team, playing centre back. The team opened the season with a couple of wins. She used to play on the school’s field hockey team, but there is no squad this year. In the community, she plays rep soccer in and house league hockey for the Caledon Coyotes. The 16-year-old lives in the Caledon village area.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Sydney Beaton
This 14-year-old has been finding success playing doubles badminton. She said they won their last game, and are improving. She also played on the school’s indoor ultimate Frisbee team. In the community, she said she’s been active with Sondra’s Tri Dance company in Bolton for about 10 years. The Grade 9 student lives in Bolton.

Humberview Secondary School
Troy Wilkinson
The Grade 12 student plays number eight on the senior boys’ rugby team, which has opened the current season by splitting their first two games. He was also a wide receiver on the varsity football team in the fall. In the community, he plays club rugby in the Aurora Barbarians’ organization. The 17-year-old lives in Palgrave.

         

