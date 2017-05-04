Decisive wins characterized latest ball hockey play

May 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
There were no close games in the latest action in the Inglewood Ball Hockey League.
The second evening of play this season left 360º Tire Service and Mr. Handyman sharing the lead in the standings with two wins each.
360º Tire 7, Caledon Hills Cycling 0
Dylan Berry stood tall and turned away all for 360º Tire Service and got the shut-out over Caledon Hills Cycling.
Point getters for 360 were Jeff Ferguson (three goals and an assist), Travis Bannon (a goal and three assists), Simon Nicholson (three assists), Kelvin Young (a goal), Jake Sterritt (a goal), Nick Adams (a goal), Frankie Carricatio (one assist) and Berry with an assist.
George’s Arena Sports 6, We Are Creative 0
In the second shut-out of the night, Donato D’Orazio stopped all the balls for George’s Arena Sports over the crew from We Are Creative.
George’s game sheet makers were Joe Celebre (a goal and two assists), Chris Stirpe (one goal and two assists), Chris Mete (two goals and an assist), Steve Pasceri (one goal), Luigi D’Agostino (an assist), Adam Fraccaro (one assist) and Anthony Villari (a goal and an assist).
Mr. Handyman 5, Carney Plumbing 1
In the last match, Mr. Handyman couldn’t quite pull of the third shutout, allowing Carney Plumbing to score late in the third frame.
Handyman Hammers were dropped by Will Pitsadiotis from Philip DeFrancesco, Steve DeFrancesco from Joseph Lupo and Philip DeFrancesco, Nathan Irvine from Pitsadiotis, Lupo from Daniel Leone, and Leone from Lupo. Carney’s bin bulger was Brandon Sinclair from Brian Dunn and Chris Unwin.
April 18
League action started the previous Tuesday with some close matches and plenty of fun.
360º Tire 5, George’s 4
In a nail biter, the champs from last season, 360º Tire picked up right where they left off with a win over George’s.
Adams from Marco Franza, got the Tire crew on the board first with the other goals coming from the sticks of Young with two, Franza and Adams. Other assists were from Wendell Simpson, Lawrence Borden and Sterritt. George’s go-to guys were Val Melo from D’Agostino, Stirpe from Chris Gikov and Mete, Celebre from Matt Scida and Fraccaro, and Celebre (unassisted).
Mr. Handyman 3, We Are Creative 0
In a battle of the keepers, the short-benched We Are Creative crew held their own until the third period, when Mr. Handyman was able to drop the hammer on the tired bunch.
Handyman howlers were Leone from Steven DeFrancesco and Anthony Figliano, Will Pitsadiontis from Leone and Lupo, and Lupo from Leone.
Carney Plumbing 5, Caledon Hills Cycling 2
The last game of the night saw the Carney Plumbing players pick up the win over the Caledon Hills Cycling crew in an action-packed match.
Terry Leonard from Unwin and John Cameron, Sinclair (unassisted), Shawn Lane from Brian Dunn and Marc Denis, Unwin from Elliott Draga, and Jesse Rooyakkers from Unwin and Sandy Shand got it done for the Plumbers. The Cycler’s go-to guy was Kyle Dalcin with the pair, helped by Ian Dunn and Peter Anselmi.
