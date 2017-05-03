Emergency preparedness starts with everyone

May 3, 2017 · 0 Comments
Natural disasters may be beyond our control, but there are ways to reduce the risk and the impact of whatever emergency we may face, whether natural or human-induced.
Emergency Preparedness Week (May 7 to 13) encourages Canadians to be prepared to cope on their own for at least the first 72 hours of an emergency while rescue workers help those in urgent need.
By taking a few simple steps, one can become better prepared to face a range of emergencies.
It is important to:
• Know the risks specific to your community.
• Make a plan — it will help you to know what to do.
• Put together a 72 hour emergency kit. During an emergency, you will need some basic supplies. An emergency preparedness guide is available at www.caledon.ca/en/live/resources/fire/Emergency-Preparedness-Guide.pdf
• Visit www.getprepared.ca or www.caledon.ca/fire for more resources to help you and your family prepare for all types of emergencies.
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services encourages everyone to take concrete actions to be better prepared. Experience has shown that individual preparedness goes a long way to help people cope better, both during and after a major disaster. Get an emergency kit now — it can make a world of difference.
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to stop by to learn more about personal preparedness at the Bolton Canadian Tire May 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Bolton Home Depot May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment.