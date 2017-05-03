911

Emergency preparedness starts with everyone

May 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Natural disasters may be beyond our control, but there are ways to reduce the risk and the impact of whatever emergency we may face, whether natural or human-induced.
Emergency Preparedness Week (May 7 to 13) encourages Canadians to be prepared to cope on their own for at least the first 72 hours of an emergency while rescue workers help those in urgent need.
By taking a few simple steps, one can become better prepared to face a range of emergencies.
It is important to:
• Know the risks specific to your community.
• Make a plan — it will help you to know what to do.
• Put together a 72 hour emergency kit. During an emergency, you will need some basic supplies. An emergency preparedness guide is available at www.caledon.ca/en/live/resources/fire/Emergency-Preparedness-Guide.pdf
• Visit www.getprepared.ca or www.caledon.ca/fire for more resources to help you and your family prepare for all types of emergencies.
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services encourages everyone to take concrete actions to be better prepared. Experience has shown that individual preparedness goes a long way to help people cope better, both during and after a major disaster. Get an emergency kit now — it can make a world of difference.
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to stop by to learn more about personal preparedness at the Bolton Canadian Tire May 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Bolton Home Depot May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town holds recognition evening for volunteers

By Bill Rea Even Mayor Allan Thompson admitted there were not enough being honoured. But 37 Caledon residents were recognized last Wednesday as the Town ...

Saga continues over ruling against Shaughnessy

By Bill Rea Councillor Barb Shaughnessy has her supporters in the community, but her husband Tim Forster took up the cudgels for her Tuesday night. ...

St. Michael’s Chaplaincy Leader receives prestigious award

By Bill Rea Urszula Cybulko is very good at her job, and that has been recognized by her peers. The Chaplaincy Leader at St. Michael ...

Bob Parkins Quartet at CrossCurrents

Bolton’s own Bob Parkins will return to the CrossCurrents Cafe stage tomorrow (Friday). When he last performed at CrossCurrents, the audience gave his band a ...

Steak and Lobster fest coming May 27

The Bolton and District Lions will be holding their 31st annual Steak and Lobster Fest. It will be May 27 at Albion-Bolton Community Centre. Dinner ...

HAIRSPRAY JR. PERFORMED AT ALLAN DRIVE

         

Alton Grange clean-up coming

Credit Valley Conservation is inviting the community to join Boy Scouts and other local volunteers in the annual clean-up of the Alton Grange. It will ...

Hike for Bethell Hospice goes May 7 in Inglewood

Lace up your shoes and get ready for this year’s Hike for Bethell Hospice May 7. Held each spring during national Hospice and Palliative Care ...

Plant sale at Church

A plant and bake sale is planned for May 13 at Palgrave United Church. It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. The church is ...

Fundraising performance at Townhall Players

The Caledon Village Association will be partnering with the Caledon Townhall Players for a fundraising performance of A Point of Viewing. The performance will be ...