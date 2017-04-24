Contents

Editorial Cartoon — April 20, 2017

April 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Toonink6030_WinterTires(sqcolour)

         

What would Easter weekend be without young folks scrambling into a field to collect Easter eggs? The annual Easter Egg Hunt in Dennison Park was arranged by the SouthFields Village Residents’ Group and Renew Church, and even the threatening weather couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm.

Lots of Easter fun at SouthFields Village

         

Credit View School to close end of June

By Bill Rea Credit View Public School will be closing its doors June 30. Peel District School Board trustees accepted the staff recommendations to close ...

Commissioner rules Shaughnessy breached Code of Conduct

By Bill Rea It looks like Councillor Barb Shaughnessy is going to be docked a week’s pay from the Town, and attend a special training ...

Concert series presents the Eden-Stell Guitar Duo

Caledon Chamber Concerts will present the final concert in the 2016-2017 season April 29 at 8 p.m. The featured artists will be the Eden-Stell Guitar ...

Teddy Bear Clinic April 29

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic will be taking place at Headwaters Health Care Centre April 29. Hosted by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, it ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, APRIL 21 Wellness, Interaction, Social and Exercise (WISE) is a health promotion and social program for seniors (55+) happening at the Palgrave United Church ...