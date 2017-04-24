Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

April 24, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Ian Kittle
Rotary is not just belonging to a club and attending a meeting once a week.
Although it’s fun and surrounds you with good people, for me a Rotary Minute can happen at any time.
Let’s take the blood donor clinic that occurred the afternoon of April 6 at Caledon Community Complex. Our club has members who are in-clinic volunteers, which is a noble activity. But other good acts occur in a spontaneous fashion.
The new Caledon East Four Corners Bakery appeared with a donation of pizza for blood donors, which raised everyone’s spirits.
A blood clinic employee struck up a conversation which moved to the subject of Rotary. She is now looking into visiting a club in her neighbourhood.
A blood donor, while resting following a donation, explained a difficult period in their life. The conversation moves to Rotary and the helping, friendly members who make up our club. An offer is extended to visit our club which may add something beneficial in that person’s life.
Yes, a Rotary Minute can happen at any time.
If you are interested in learning more about Rotary and how you can help create and foster moments of impact here in Caledon and around the world, please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.
