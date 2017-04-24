Fines Ford takes title in senior league

April 24, 2017 · 0 Comments

Fines Ford Lincoln threw the team bandwagon into reverse Monday and backed into the Caledon Senior Hockey League playoff championship.

Once Jiffy Lube Oilers lost by a 4-2 margin to Yale Industrial Trucks, the title went to Fines Ford, thanks to their lead in the first meaningful tiebreaker, goals scored in the playoff round-robin. Fines Ford and Jiffy Lube were tied with identical 3-0-1 records going into the games, but Fines had scored five more goals than Jiffy Lube. So when Jiffy Lube only managed two goals, the crown went to Fines Ford, who went on to lose 9-5 to Bolton Chiropractic Centre in the season finale.

In the other game at Caledon East arena, Rutherford Global Logistics downed Heart Lake Insurance 5-2.

Bolton Chiropractic 9, Fines Ford 5

Gary Moss and Dom D’Orazio led the Bonebenders’ attack.

Moss scored three goals and added an assist while D’Orazio had two of each. Dave Smith checked in with three assists while Nick Taccogna bagged a goal and two assists. Jim Kutchera and Dave Armstrong had a goal and an assist each. Team sponsor Mike Shore scored the other goal. Nick Pistilli and Rod Sinclair both had two assists. Ted Callighen notched a lone assist.

Tony Curcio scored twice and had one assist for Fines Ford. Jim Rogers also scored two goals. Joe Palumbo scored the other goal. Single assists went to Jamie Hardman, Howard Wight, John Pallotta and Ron Sampson.

Yale 4, Jiffy Lube 2

James Heenan did the heavy lifting for Yale with two goals while Greg Collins had a goal and two assists.

Robert Masutti set up three goals. Tony Dinis scored the other goal. Rick Geiger and John Castellucci both had one assist.

Bret Smith paced Jiffy Lube with a goal and an assist. Carlo Fantin scored the other goal. Paul Agius, Santo Gazzolla and Steve Sanderson each had one assist.

Rutherford 5, Heart Lake 2

Greg Frangakis was the hot shooter for Rutherford with two goals and an assist.

Rich Petrie, Dan Tasson and Steve Tarasco scored the other goals. Dom Spignesi bagged two helpers with singles going to Mike Gasparini and Jim Horan.

Team sponsor Chris Spilar and Victor Marrelli scored for Heart Lake while Ian Kerr had one assist.

April 10

The Oilers pulled off an amazing comeback against Fines Ford Lincoln April 10 to stay in the race for the title.

Jiffy Lube scored five goals in the third period, including two in the last two minutes, to erase a 6-2 Fines Ford lead and produce a 6-6 draw. The result left both teams with 3-0-1 records in the round robin.

In the other games, Bolton Chiropractic bombed Heart Lake 7-1 and Yale dumped Rutherford 7-2.

Jiffy Lube 6, Fines Ford 6

Bret Smith finished off a big night for Jiffy Lube by scoring the tying goal with 14 seconds left in the game and goaltender Santino Paglia pulled for an extra attacker.

It was Smith’s third goal of the game. Also driving the attack were Gary Hughes with a goal and two assists, Mike Lo Dico with three assists and Gazzolla with two goals. Fantin had two assists. Single assists went to Sanderson, Agius, Peter Coghill, team sponsor Brian Fetterly and Mark Perrin.

Curcio, with two goals and an assist, and Hardman, with a goal and two assists, paced Fines Ford. Sampson and Peter Kuchar had a goal and an assist each. Pallotta scored the other goal. Damian Niccols, Rogers, Palumbo, Gary Faultless and goalie Vanni DiMarco each had one assist.

Yale 7, Rutherford 2

Mike Foley was the leading trigger-man for Yale with three goals and two assists.

John Pitsadiotis was right behind him with a goal and three assists. Collins and Masutti had one goal and one assist each. Bruno Fracassi scored the other goal. Geiger had two helpers with singles going to Castellucci, Jim Schaefer, Marty Madensky and team sponsor Al McFadyen.

Horan and Gasparini scored for Rutherford while Frangakis had an assist.

Bolton Chiropractic 7, Heart Lake 1

Pistilli and D’Orazio were flying high for the Bonebenders with three goals and two assists each.

Also in on just about every goal was Moss, who hit the brackets six times. Stefan Pacula had a goal and two assists while Callighen and Taccogna had one each.

Kerr scored for Heart Lake, with help from Mike McNamara and George Armstrong.

April 3

Jiffy Lube and Fines Ford raced ahead of the pack in April 3 action, leaving them as the only undefeated teams in the round-robin.

Fines Ford walloped regular-season champion Yale 7-2 while Jiffy Lube dumped Heart Lake 4-2. In the other game, Rutherford blanked Bolton Chiropractic 3-0.

Fines Ford 7, Yale 2

Curcio lived up to his nickname with a seven-point night for Fines Ford.

He scored two goals and set up five others. Hardman also had a hot stick with two goals and two assists. Rogers scored twice and added an assist. Palumbo scored the other goal. (Bad) Tony Calabro had two helpers while singles went to Pallotta, Wight and Faultless.

Heenan and Pitsadiotis scored for Yale. Schaefer had two assists with Brian Samuel and Madensky getting one each.

Jiffy Lube 4, Heart Lake 2

Lo Dico led Jiffy Lube with a goal and an assist.

Bret Smith, Pete McNamara and Coghill scored the other goals. Fantin and Hughes both notched two assists. Single assists went to Sanderson and Frank Cirone.

Garth Young and Mike McNamara scored for Heart Lake. Jack Gibson picked up the lone helper.

Rutherford 3, Bolton Chiropractic 0

Jeff Boyles paced the Rutherford attack in what proved to be an intense game with a goal and an assist.

Gasparini finished with two assists. Frangakis and Tasson scored the other goals. Petrie had one assist. Goaltender Lou Paolucci earned the shutout.

March 27

Jiffy Lube waxed Rutherford 7-2 that evening to run their round-robin record to 2-0. Fines Ford was also 2-0, thanks to an 8-5 decision over Heart Lake. In the other game, Bolton Chiropractic downed Yale 6-3.

Jiffy Lube 7, Rutherford 2

Hughes and Pete McNamara led Jiffy Lube with two goals and one assist each.

Team rep Coghill matched them in points with a goal and two assists. Bret Smith chipped in a goal and an assist while Bill Doherty scored the other goal. Single assists went to Agius, Cirone, Fantin and Gazzolla.

Horan scored both goals for Rutherford with Boyles notching an assist.

Fines Ford 8, Heart Lake 5

Curcio was on fire for Fines Ford with three goals and three assists.

Niccols scored once and set up two other goals while Pallotta scored twice. Hardman and David Shoalts both registered a goal and an assist. Rogers had two helpers with singles going to Bill Mackenzie, Wight and Faultless.

Marrelli was the big shooter for Heart Lake with three goals. Jim Dunbar and Bob McHardy scored the other goals. Luch Pinarello, Gibson, Young, Joe Guaragna and Mike McNamara each had one assist.

Bolton Chiropractic 6, Yale 3

Moss, Steve Smith and D’Orazio shared the scoring for the Bonebenders with two goals each.

Callighen was the top points-man with three assists. Rod Sinclair, Taccogna and Dave Smith all had two assists. Singles went to Pacula and Dave Armstrong.

Foley scored two goals for Yale with Collins getting the other one. Fracassi had two assists. Romas Krilavicius, Samuel and Madensky all bagged one assist.

March 20

Fines Ford 4, Rutherford 1

Curcio led the Fines scorers with three goals.

Linemate Rogers chipped in a goal and two assists. Hardman, the third member of the troika, finished with two assists to give the line eight points. Niccols, Palumbo and Faultless all had one assist.

Tasson scored in the third period to spoil Fines’ goaltender Todd Edey’s shutout bid. Petrie had the assist.

Jiffy Lube 3, Bolton Chiropractic 2

Fantin scored two goals to pace Jiffy Lube.

Coghill scored the other goal. Gazzolla and Agius had one assist each.

Taccogna scored both goals for the Chiropractors. Callighen assisted on both of them with Steve Smith and Shore getting one assist each.

Yale 4, Heart Lake 2

Foley scored twice for Yale with Heenan matching him in points with two helpers.

Pitsadiotis also had two points with a goal and an assist. Fracassi scored the other goal. Single assists went to Geiger, Dinis and Madensky.

Mike McNamara and Marrelli scored for Heart Lake. Young, McHardy and Guaragna all had one assist.

Readers Comments (0)