Uncategorized

Faceoff to Fight raises thousands for cancer research

April 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
While some of the best in the area battled on the ice Saturday night at Bolton arena, what they were really doing was helping others with their own much tougher battles.
The Faceoff to Fight Cervical Cancer, put on by Bolton’s We Are Creative Marketing team, raised a whopping $9,000 for cervical cancer research while putting on a spectacle on the ice.
“We are honoured to be donating this money to Tealpower in memory of our friend Ange Chester, who lost her battle to cervical cancer just last week,” said Steve Conforti of We Are Creative. “Thank you to all of our partners, sponsors and prize donators — over 80 business contributed to our event’s success — and to our special guests — Tyler Puley and Neil Salinas from Tealpower, Mayor Allan Thompson, and the Argos cheerleaders. And a huge thank-you to all of our volunteers, especially Sarah Neal, who ran the whole event on game day so that Rebecca Vint and I could play in the game. Of course, thanks to all the players — Brampton Thunder and Sunday Night Hockey League — for putting on an exciting game on the ice. And last, but not least, the fans for coming out to cheer us on! We are so proud to be a part of such a great community event, thank you to everyone!”
Tealpower, a not-for-profit organization, has been raising awareness of cervical cancer and helping fund the search for a cure since 2013.
On the ice the excitement was palpable, with more than 400 fans in attendance for the rematch of Guys vs. Girls from 2016, with the CWHL’s Thunder looking to exact revenge.
It was the SNHL All-Stars, one of Caledon’s men’s hockey leagues, that jumped out to an early start, notching two quick goals off the sticks of Brent Spagnol and Dan Maggio. The game looked to be put away early when Marc de Abaitua made it 3-0, before Brett Appio put the guys up by four still in the first half.
Playing in front of her hometown, it was Bolton’s own Rebecca Vint who first put the Thunder on the board, with Karolina Urban cutting the lead in half before the first buzzer.
The Thunder continued to press, putting up two more goals by the seven-minute mark of the second half to tie the game, thanks to Chelsea Purcell and Sarah Edney.
With the game down to a shootout, the Thunder pulled off the improbable and completed the comeback, as Vint played the hero with her second notch of the game.
All in good fun and for a charitable cause, the teams met at centre ice to shake hands after an entertaining show for the crowd.
“For me to play against the girls was an honour,” said Conforti, a member of the SNHL All-Stars. “They’re some of the best women hockey players in the world, and it was fun to skate with them. We really couldn’t have written a better ending to the game if we tried.”
Already with plans for next year, Conforti said this year’s finish “sets the stage” for next year, in the form of a tiebreaker.
“Some of the guys are already talking about it, so we’ll

The CWHL’s Brampton Thunder faced off against the Sunday Night Hockey League All-Stars Saturday night in Bolton for the annual Faceoff to Fight Cervical Cancer, put on by We Are Creative Inc. Photo by Jake Courtepatte

The CWHL’s Brampton Thunder faced off against the Sunday Night Hockey League All-Stars Saturday night in Bolton for the annual Faceoff to Fight Cervical Cancer, put on by We Are Creative Inc.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

see what happens. Can we go bigger and better with the event? We’ll see.”
The game was followed by the SNHL final, in which the St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings toppled Ken’s Lawn Mower Repair Blades 4-2 to claim the 2017 Callaghan Cup.

Mayor Allan Thompson and Tyler Puley, co-founder of Tealpower, handled the opening face-off at Saturday’s match. The draw was between Rebecca Vint and Steve Conforti. Photo by Jake Courtepatte

Mayor Allan Thompson and Tyler Puley, co-founder of Tealpower, handled the opening face-off at Saturday’s match. The draw was between Rebecca Vint and Steve Conforti.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

 

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Peel will look for another configuration of council

By Bill Rea When it comes to a position on the future configuration of its council, Peel Region doesn’t have one, at least at this ...

Herb Campbell Public School was among the recipients of Friends of the Credit Conservation Awards, presented by Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) last week. The Award of Merit recognized the school’s “ongoing commitment to environmental awareness, innovative school yard greening and engaging students in environmental projects” through the Community Garden. The Garden is a work in progress, as there are plans for a Medicine Wheel Garden Outdoor Classroom, which will inspire collaborative learning. Seen here with the award just outside the Garden are (back row) Jim Pinkney, Grade 7 student Lucas Polden, Olivier St-Hilaire, Kim Clark and (front row) kindergarten students Juno Jackson, Ethan Sibia, Bella Wallace and Mason Stodolny. Photo by Bill Rea

Caledon residents honoured at Environmental Awards Ceremony

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) honoured local community members at its annual Friends of the Credit’ Conservation Awards, held last week in Mississauga. More than 85 ...

Learn origins of names of local places

What’s in a name? On the eve of their 200th anniversary, did you ever wonder how and why some regions, counties and communities were named? ...

Jay Epstein appearing at CrossCurrents

Traditional country singer and songwriter Jay Epstein will be performing tomorrow (Friday) night at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. His lyrics and melodies are considered both ...

Meet the Paw Patrol at Fines Saturday

By Bill Rea Saturday will provide the opportunity to meet members of PAW Patrol, characters in the animated TV series. They will be appearing at Fines Ford ...

Make memories with Easter Bunny at Downey’s Farm

Make Easter 2017 a family adventure with a trip to Downey’s Farm Market for Easterfest. Downey’s will join the community in celebrating the 16th anniversary ...

Town hosting open house for Whitebelt Visioning Exercise

The community is invited to an open house for the Town of Caledon’s Whitebelt Visioning Exercise April 20. The Whitebelt is the area outside the ...

Passing of volunteer firefighter

Municipal flags at Caledon Town Hall and all municipal buildings were being flown at half-mast as of Thursday in honour of the sudden passing of ...

Fundraising concert at Cheltenham

The award-winning Mayfield Magnetics vocal ensemble will be performing April 7 at a fundraising concert at Cheltenham Baptist Church. The church has recently completed a ...

Teddy Bear Clinic April 29

The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic will be taking place at Headwaters Health Care Centre April 29. Hosted by the Headwaters Health Care Auxiliary, it ...