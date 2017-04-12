Crowd out to support Challenger baseball
April 12, 2017 ·
Caesar’s Centre in Bolton was a busy place recently as crowds were out for the Valentine’s Gala held in support of Caledon Challenger Baseball program. The program provides opportunities for children with cognitive or physical disabilities to participate in baseball at a level structured to their abilities. Program representatives Rita Cianfarani, Fabi Tempio-Hillier and Louisa Iaboni were greeting people at the door.
There were lots of interesting items available in the silent auction. John and Maria Ciufo of Bolton were looking them over. Photos by Bill Rea