Peewee Hawks capture Tri-County League Championship

April 6, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Thanks to the peewee AE Hawks, Caledon Hockey is tops in the Tri-County region.
A thrilling overtime victory last Wednesday night sent the Hawks’ sticks and gloves flying in the fifth game of their championship match with the Ancaster Avalanche, two days after staving off elimination in a game four win.
With a 1-1 tie after three periods of play, it took the Hawks just 28 seconds to notch the overtime winner, a win head coach Frank Rocca said his team was “very happy” with.
The Hawks were sent to the Tri-County playoffs in mid-February after an impressive run at the OMHA level, at one time putting up six wins in a row before a tough loss to the Oakville Rangers in the OMHA quarter-finals.
They then marched through the Dundas Blues, Stoney Creek Warriors and Orangeville Flyers during round-robin play on the way to setting up the date with Ancaster.
The team put up a 31-10-8 record in the regular season.
Rocca said the team has been “like a family” since they banded together last August.
“We preach family,” said Rocca. “Win or lose, we will always be a family.”
The championship is extra special, as it is the first ever for the Hawks at the peewee AE level.
