March 30, 2017
The award-winning Mayfield Magnetics vocal ensemble will be performing April 7 at a fundraising concert at Cheltenham Baptist Church.
The church has recently completed a major renovation to the stage area of the sanctuary. It now enables the church to provide a venue for concerts, dramas and meetings in a 120-plus seat wheelchair-accessible facility with a state of the art audiovisual and sound system.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m., and will also feature a variety of local talent from the Cheltenham and Belfountain area.
Admission will be by donation and tax receipts will be issued for donations of more than $20.
The church is at 14520 Creditview Rd. Doors open for the concert at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be provided at intermission.
