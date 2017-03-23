Headline News

Love is in the air at Blackhorse Theatre starting this week

March 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Spring has sprung, and love is in the air.
The Blackhorse Theatre’s latest production, A Bench In The Sun, a comedy by Ron Clark, is set to open this week.
Harold and Burt, long-time friends, live in a retirement home and spend their days on a bench in the garden bickering. A once-famous actress has just moved in, giving them something new to argue over. When they learn that the home is about to be sold and they will have to find a new residence, the three join forces to prevent this upsetting development.
Performance dates are March 22, 24, 25, 26, 31, April 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8. Seats can be reserved by calling the Box Office at 905-880-5002
For more information or ticket prices, visit www.blackhorsetheatre.ca or go on Facebook.

Walter Stewart, Ginny Cathcart and Ivor Cathcart will be appearing in the Blackhorse Theatre’s production of A Bench In The Sun.

