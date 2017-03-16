Sports

North Dufferin Baseball League hands out awards

March 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
With the 2017 baseball season on the horizon, the region’s AA league lauded the best of 2016 in their annual awards banquet Sunday.
Held in Lisle, Michael Gemmiti of the Bolton Dodgers was the big winner, taking home Most Sportsmanlike, Best Batter, and the ultimate honour of the evening, League MVP.
Gemmiti, a long-time veteran with the Bolton club, finished last season with an impressive .494 batting percentage. His 38 hits were also good for tops in the league, while his on-base percentage fell below only Aurora’s Brad Crosby.
His Most Sportsmanlike trophy was his second earned in a row.
Best Pitcher went to Brad Grieveson of the Ivy Leafs, who went a perfect 8-0 in the starting position last season. His 67 strikeouts were good for second in the league, while his earned-run average was far and away the best of the bunch.
The New Lowell Knights were also applauded for their championship victory, their second in a row after taking down the Ivy Leafs.
League business was taken care of at the annual general meeting that followed the ceremony, with the decision being made to expand the senior division to 16 teams from 14 the previous year. The teams’ locations and names have yet to be announced.
The season will also be lengthened, from 26 to a 30-game schedule.
The junior league will remain the same with the four teams playing 18 games.
Official schedules will be released in early April, though the season is set to begin the first week of May.
They will be found at www.ndbl.ca.
The Bolton Dodgers, a vastly improved team over the past two seasons, will be looking to make the postseason for the third year in a row. Led by Gemmiti, in his second year as league MVP, the Dodgers finished with a record of 12-11-3 in 2016 after winning four of their last five regular season games.
They were swept, however, by the eventual league champs the New Lowell Knights.

North Dufferin Baseball League Vice-President Tyler Linger presents Bolton’s Michael Gemmiti with the award for best batting percentage at the league’s annual awards banquet in Lisle Sunday. Photo by David Andersen, NDBL

North Dufferin Baseball League Vice-President Tyler Linger presents Bolton’s Michael Gemmiti with the award for best batting percentage at the league’s annual awards banquet in Lisle Sunday.
Photo by David Andersen, NDBL

         

