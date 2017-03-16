Caledon OPP on distracted driving campaign

March 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
With March break here, officers from Caledon OPP are participating in a Provincial Traffic Safety Initiative, which will end Sunday (March 19).
During this initiative, officers will be paying particular attention to distracted driving, which is one of the “Big 4” causal factors of motor vehicle collisions and injuries sustained from collisions. Distracted driving is now the leading cause of death on provincially patrolled highways.
During the 2016 distracted driving traffic safety initiative, police in Caledon laid 600 charges under the Highway Traffic Act.
Drivers who engage in distracted driving and other high risk behaviours endanger their lives and the lives and safety of all motorists, police reported. Promoting and ensuring road safety is a top priority for OPP, and drivers who fail to abide by the law will be the focus of an active OPP presence on Caledon roads.
