911

Caledon OPP on distracted driving campaign

March 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

With March break here, officers from Caledon OPP are participating in a Provincial Traffic Safety Initiative, which will end Sunday (March 19).
During this initiative, officers will be paying particular attention to distracted driving, which is one of the “Big 4” causal factors of motor vehicle collisions and injuries sustained from collisions. Distracted driving is now the leading cause of death on provincially patrolled highways.
During the 2016 distracted driving traffic safety initiative, police in Caledon laid 600 charges under the Highway Traffic Act.
Drivers who engage in distracted driving and other high risk behaviours endanger their lives and the lives and safety of all motorists, police reported. Promoting and ensuring road safety is a top priority for OPP, and drivers who fail to abide by the law will be the focus of an active OPP presence on Caledon roads.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Groves on committee — Region seeking lawyers to defend Bolton expansion

By Bill Rea Peel Region will be looking for lawyers to defend its position on the expansion of Bolton, and Councillor Annette Groves will be ...

WOMEN LEARN ABOUT FLIGHT AT BFC Last week was Women in Aviation Week, and Brampton Flight Centre marked the occasion by giving women and girls interested in flight the chance to see what it’s like. Toronto resident Jenny Yin, who works for a software company that provides equipment for aircraft, was trying her hand at a simulator. Photo by Bill Rea

WOMEN LEARN ABOUT FLIGHT AT BFC

         

Register for ball hockey

The Caledon Minor Ball Hockey League is getting off the ground, with programs starting for kids aged three to 17. There will be an in-person ...

Board holding session on 21st century teaching

The Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) of the Peel District School Board, along with Trustee Stan Cameron, will be holding an information night on the board’s ...

Former MP Stevens died

By Bill Rea The Caledon Citizen learned last week of the death of former MP, and minister in two Progressive Conservative governments, Sinclair Stevens. Mr. ...

Tilson not moving aside for O’Leary, or anyone

By Bill Rea In terms of his political career, Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson is staying put for now. Rumours have been circulating this week that Conservative ...

Aquatics facility still slated for SouthFields Village

By Bill Rea The issue of which phase of the Mayfield West development should get an aquatics facility has not gone away. Indeed, Councillor Barb ...

Yard waste collection starts in Peel

Residents of urban areas of Caledon, as well as the Cities of Brampton and Mississauga, are advised that yard waste collection started Monday (March 13). ...

Ticket worth $159,000 unclaimed

Time is running out for the holder of a Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton to claim a big prize. Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ...

Inglewood Schoolhouse Performers — Dating incidents explored

Six lonely people looking for love get more than they bargained for when a dating agency mistakenly pairs them up with the wrong partners in ...