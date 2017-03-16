911

Man charged with impaired driving

March 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 64-year-old man from Brampton is facing charges after an accident Saturday at the intersection of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street.
Caledon OPP reports officers of the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) unit responded and they found a black Jeep Patriot was in the intersection. After some investigating, they determined the driver of the Jeep had consumed alcohol.
He was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
His licence was suspended for 90 days on the spot, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

         

