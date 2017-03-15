Contents

Editorial — Nothing is permanent

March 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

We have no trouble understanding how there might be many upset, if not angry people within the Credit View Public School community.
Staff at the Peel District School Board last week sent a recommendation to trustees, suggesting the school be closed at the end of the current school year. The recommendation was received, meaning no final decision has been made yet. The board is ready to hear from members of the public at the March 22 meeting, with a final decision expected April 12.
Trustee Stan Cameron, Caledon’s representative on the Board, stressed last week nothing has been finalized. But we also think he’s a man who recognizes reality when he sees it. He commented after last week’s discussion that he expects the recommendation for closure will be approved.
“It’s a difficult time for any community,” he remarked, and we’re certainly not prepared to debate that point.
Like any school, Credit View has been part of the community for decades. Its halls and classroom are filled with memories of students who have passed through on their way to what ever the adult world had in store for them.
Cameron himself agreed it was “a sad report” that contained the staff recommendation.
But again, there is reality. There were 81 students who showed up for class in September, and they were spread over 10 grades. As well, there were five schools involved in the Pupil Accommodation Review (PAR) that was started late last year. Credit View rated lowest in terms of the number of students it could accommodate and highest when it came to considering needed repairs.
If the result of this process is the school must close, then we hope the community takes up the suggestion of Cameron, and holds some sort of commemoration “of the wonderful years the school has given the community.”
That would be fitting.

         

