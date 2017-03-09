BFC empowering women to fly

March 9, 2017 · 0 Comments
Brampton Flight Centre is joining aviators around the world for the Women in Aviation Week — Fly it Forward Challenge.
Girls and women are invited to the Centre at 13691 McLaughlin Rd., south of King Street, this Sunday (March 12) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be opportunities for complimentary flights for women who have never flown in a small plane before. There will also be activities on simulators, as well as in the ground school, and the chance to meet women who fly for fun and as careers.
You must be logged in to post a comment.