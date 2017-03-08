Godly Play coming for March break

March 8, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon East United Church will be holding a Godly Play March break event.
It will run March 13 (Monday) and March 16 (Thursday) from 10 to 11 a.m. and will introduce Godly Play to children aged three and older. There will be a presentation of a story, a time to work and storytelling materials or art supplies and a time to share a feast.
For more information, contact the church office at 905-584-9974 or www.caledoneastunitedchurch.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.