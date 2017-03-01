Erratic driving leads to charges

March 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 54-year-old man from Vaughan is facing charges after Caledon OPP received a complaint about a car being driven erratically Feb. 19.
Police report they received the complaint regarding a blue Nissan, and upon investigating, an officer determined the driver’s ability was impaired by alcohol.
The man was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
His license was suspended for 90 days and the car was impounded for seven.
