February 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
It might be hard for some of us to admit, especially in a rich country like ours, but there are some people in this area who are struggling, in some cases to the point that they don’t have proper shelter.
Mayor Allan Thompson and Councillor Johanna Downey, as well as Downey’s friend Betsy Wilson, exposed themselves to part of that lifestyle Friday night, sleeping in their cars. They were among some 140 other people in Peel taking part in the effort to promote the United Way’s fight against homelessness. But they only got a bit of a feel for the rough situation in which too many people live.
They had access to washrooms if they needed them. They did not experience the plight of single parents who also have to care for their children in such a situation. The telling difference is everyone taking part in this exercise knew that come Saturday morning, they would start the engines of their vehicles and drive off to enjoy the comforts of home.
In other words, they only got a sample of the reality that Thompson said are faced by some 20,000 people in Peel, according to United Way.
The effort drew attention to a problem that is real and within our midst. We know it, but we’re not solving it.
