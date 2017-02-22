Uncategorized

Jobs Caledon workshop explains using emotional intelligence to find job

February 22, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Ever wonder how you can influence your success while looking for work or at home?
Jobs Caledon, at Caledon Community Services, is hosting a workshop, Using Emotional Intelligence to Find Employment, tomorrow (Friday) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This workshop, presented by Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis, will help job seekers examine strategies to explore emotional intelligence, and increase success and work-life enjoyment.
“No amount of education, job experience, intellectual know-how, or drive can predict why some people succeed in their work environment and why some people strike-out,” she said. “This workshop will show how emotional intelligence is that predictor and allow participants to explore the underlying cause of stress and discontent in their life.”
“We see men and women of all ages experiencing unemployment, high levels of stress, mental illness, and addictions, and we help them to successfully manage their life and attain their goals.”
Samuels-Dennis is an adjunct professor at Trinity Western University and CEO of Trinity Centre for Health and Spiritual Innovations. The centre offers a relatively new form of counselling called New Decision Therapy (NDT), combined with clinical innovations from the fields of public health, nursing, theology and traditional Chinese medicine.
If you are unsettled with an area of your life or your relationships, attend this workshop and find out why.
Seating is limited; book a seat by contacting Jobs Caledon at 905-584-2300, ext. 200 or emailing to jobs@ccs4u.org08-ccs - 2.75

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Anticipation of Valentine’s Day was in the air last Thursday night at Caledon Parent-Child Centre in Bolton. There were plenty of parents, accompanied by their children, taking part in fun activities as part of the Valentine Family Fun Night. Svetlana Lazarev was watching as he sons Vlado, 3, and Danila, 6, worked on their crafts.

Valentine Family Night at CPCC

Province asked to study fluoridation of water

By Bill Rea It’s time to determine whether fluoridation of the municipal water supply is a good or bad thing, and Peel Regional councillors believe ...

More discussion coming on pool

By Bill Rea Caledon council’s approval of an aquatics facility in first phase of the Mayfield West development is still a live issue. Councillor Gord ...

Village Shoe Repair owner dies

The sign just inside the shoe repair store on Chapel Street in Bolton reads “The Cobbler and the Elves.” The cobbler is gone. Siegfried “Siggy” ...

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters; bowl March 5 at Skyview Lanes

Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim ...

Community Recognition Night to honour outstanding citizens

In 2016, more than 30 Caledon volunteers were recognized and celebrated for making a difference in the community. The 2016 Community Champion, the highest honour ...

Community Events

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...