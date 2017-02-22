Jobs Caledon workshop explains using emotional intelligence to find job

February 22, 2017 · 0 Comments
Ever wonder how you can influence your success while looking for work or at home?
Jobs Caledon, at Caledon Community Services, is hosting a workshop, Using Emotional Intelligence to Find Employment, tomorrow (Friday) from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This workshop, presented by Dr. Joan Samuels-Dennis, will help job seekers examine strategies to explore emotional intelligence, and increase success and work-life enjoyment.
“No amount of education, job experience, intellectual know-how, or drive can predict why some people succeed in their work environment and why some people strike-out,” she said. “This workshop will show how emotional intelligence is that predictor and allow participants to explore the underlying cause of stress and discontent in their life.”
“We see men and women of all ages experiencing unemployment, high levels of stress, mental illness, and addictions, and we help them to successfully manage their life and attain their goals.”
Samuels-Dennis is an adjunct professor at Trinity Western University and CEO of Trinity Centre for Health and Spiritual Innovations. The centre offers a relatively new form of counselling called New Decision Therapy (NDT), combined with clinical innovations from the fields of public health, nursing, theology and traditional Chinese medicine.
If you are unsettled with an area of your life or your relationships, attend this workshop and find out why.
Seating is limited; book a seat by contacting Jobs Caledon at 905-584-2300, ext. 200 or emailing to jobs@ccs4u.org
