Sports

New record set in pole vault

February 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Athlete Alysha Newman, who trains at Bolton Pole Vault, now holds the women’s record for an indoor vault in Canada.
The 22-year-old Etobicoke resident set the record at an event Jan. 21. She cleared the bar set at 4.65 metres, beating her previous personal best vault of 4.5, and topping the previous record of 4.6 metres.
The native of London said she’s been doing the pole vault since she was in Grade 9.
“I love it,” she said, adding she never really thought there could be a career in the sport until her senior year of university.
She attended the University of Miami in Florida, but she came home every summer to train with Doug Wood and Zdenek Krykorka at the Bolton club.
Coach Wood praised Newman for having a “very, very strong understanding of the event.”
Newman represented Canada at last year’s olympic Games in Rio. She went into the event ranked 24th, and came out in 17th place.
“Obviously, never satisfied,” she remarked.
Her long-term ambition is to compete in four more Olympics, noting there are five rings in the Olympic symbol. “I want to do one for each ring,” she said.
Newman divides her training time between Bolton and an Athletics Canada facility at York University.
“It’s my full-time job,” she added.
Newman will soon be travelling to New Zealand for a couple of meets, and is looking foward to the Worlds, which will be held in August in England.
“I would love to medal, and I think the potential’s there,” she said.

Alysha Newman with Bolton Pole Vault coach Doug Wood.

Alysha Newman with Bolton Pole Vault coach Doug Wood.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Anticipation of Valentine’s Day was in the air last Thursday night at Caledon Parent-Child Centre in Bolton. There were plenty of parents, accompanied by their children, taking part in fun activities as part of the Valentine Family Fun Night. Svetlana Lazarev was watching as he sons Vlado, 3, and Danila, 6, worked on their crafts.

Valentine Family Night at CPCC

Province asked to study fluoridation of water

By Bill Rea It’s time to determine whether fluoridation of the municipal water supply is a good or bad thing, and Peel Regional councillors believe ...

More discussion coming on pool

By Bill Rea Caledon council’s approval of an aquatics facility in first phase of the Mayfield West development is still a live issue. Councillor Gord ...

Lions’ Meatroll Feb. 18

The Caledon Lions will be presenting the 2017 “Big Bob” Memorial Meatroll and Silent Auction. It will be Feb. 18, starting at 2 p.m. at ...

Village Shoe Repair owner dies

The sign just inside the shoe repair store on Chapel Street in Bolton reads “The Cobbler and the Elves.” The cobbler is gone. Siegfried “Siggy” ...

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters; bowl March 5 at Skyview Lanes

Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim ...

Community Recognition Night to honour outstanding citizens

In 2016, more than 30 Caledon volunteers were recognized and celebrated for making a difference in the community. The 2016 Community Champion, the highest honour ...

Community Events

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16 Bolton Banter Toastmasters meet every first, third and fifth Thursday at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 7 p.m. Lose your fear of ...