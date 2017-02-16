North Dufferin Baseball gears up for 2017 season

February 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
The North Dufferin Baseball League will hold its annual general meeting and 2016 awards presentation March 12 at the Lisle Legion.
League membership, players and fans are invited to an awards ceremony recognizing individual and team accomplishments from last year, starting at noon.
Some of the award categories include best batter, best pitcher, most sportsmanlike player and most valuable player for both the senior and junior divisions.
Team accomplishments include New Lowell Knights and Midland Indians first place standings in their respective divisions from the regular season, both New Lowell junior and senior team championships and recognizing the Ivy Leafs for their Ontario championship win in September.
At 1 p.m. the first meeting of the year will be held to elect people executive positions, confirm membership and review bylaws.
The North Dufferin league offers a junior and senior division with teams from Dufferin and Simcoe Counties and York and Peel Regions. Senior or junior teams wishing to participate in the upcoming season must be present for the meeting.
Further information is available at www.ndbl.ca or by contacting secretary Scott Anderson at 705-424-5068 or secretary@ndbl.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.