More discussion coming on pool

February 15, 2017

By Bill Rea
Caledon council’s approval of an aquatics facility in first phase of the Mayfield West development is still a live issue.
Councillor Gord McClure brought the matter up at Monday’s council meeting, commenting there are residents who want to make deputations. They had planned to do it last Tuesday (Feb. 7) but that session was postponed to Monday because of the weather.
Council late last year reversed the position taken in committee and approved an option for a community centre in the first phase of Mayfield West that would see an aquatics facility. That was approved by a split vote, and there was heated debate before the motion was passed. One of the issues raised was two councillors were absent.
Town Clerk Carey deGorter said the next council meeting will be the evening of March 7.
“The Council Chambers are going to be full,” McClure predicted.
One man in the gallery complained people were being told deputations would be heard this coming Tuesday (Feb. 21) when councillors would be sitting in committee. DeGorter said she would check with staff on what information was going out to people, while Thompson maintained such deputations should be made at night before council, as opposed to committee.
There was considerable shouting back and forth, as Thompson was having some trouble maintaining order. He once had to admonish McClure about interrupting deGorter.
“There’s a problem here,” McClure maintained, stressing the need for the discussions to take place during an evening session, when more residents would be able to attend.
DeGorter also told the resident they could discuss the matter, and encourage people to attend the March 7 meeting.

