Village Shoe Repair owner dies

February 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
The sign just inside the shoe repair store on Chapel Street in Bolton reads “The Cobbler and the Elves.”
The cobbler is gone.
Siegfried “Siggy” Felske, owner of Village Shoe Repair, died peacefully last Friday. He was 58.
Mr. Felske was a fixture in the Bolton business community for more than 30 years, known for an almost curmudgeon-like exterior which was a foil for his witty and amiable personality.
When not working on shoes, he was an avid fisherman who enjoyed constructing custom rods in his spare time.
A private cremation has taken place.
A celebration of life will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. South in Bolton March 5 from 1 to 4 o’clock.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Felske may be made to the Ontario Lung Association.
You must be logged in to post a comment.