Support Big Brothers Big Sisters; bowl March 5 at Skyview Lanes

February 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
Help to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel as they celebrate their agency’s 50th anniversary at their largest fundraiser of the year — Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake.
Big Brothers Big Sisters will be coming to Skyview Lanes March 5, and they are asking for help from the community to fill the lanes. It’s a time for the community to gather together to have fun and raise needed funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs for youth aged six to 17.
This year’s goal is to raise $150,000 through a variety of different bowling events across Peel Region. The Caledon event will take place at Skyview Lanes from 2 to 4 p.m. Kicking things off for the 2017 Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake is the Honorary Chairperson, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans.
“I encourage the community to get involved and participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters 2017 Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake,” Evans said. “By registering a team or sponsoring a bowler, you are helping to ensure that the youth in our community have the mentors they need to inspire and empower them to reach their full potential and be healthy contributing members of our community.”
It’s easy to participate. Just gather five or six friends, family or co-workers, visit www.bbbspeel.com to register your team for March 5, and collect pledges. Those who register will receive a bowling kit complete with details and access to pledge forms. This year’s event theme is Canada’s 150th Anniversary, so bowlers are encouraged to dress in red and white and other Canadian attire. Bowlers who raise more than $200 will receive a TimCARD, and many other incentive prizes are also up for grabs for top fundraisers.
Events are being held in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon from Feb. 26 to March 5.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel is proud to be one of the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in Canada, providing mentoring programs to 1,800 youth,” Big Brothers Big Sisters President and CEO Shari Lynn Ladanchuk stated. “There continues to be a growing demand for mentoring programs for youth in our community. As our agency celebrates our 50th Anniversary we encourage you to make this the year to get involved by either participating in events like our Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake or by volunteering to be a mentor. There is no better investment we can make in our future than to invest in our youth.”
For more information, visit www.bbbspeel.com or call 905-457-7288, ext. 223.
