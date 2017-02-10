Letters

Cut bureaucracy

February 10, 2017

The short sightedness of all our governments is unbelievable in 2016-17 times.
In the “dark Middle Ages,” the princes, dukes and counts were doing right or wrong at their pleasure.
Now we have so many levels of government and bureaucrats that claim to represent the people. In my opinion, nothing is further from the truth. The working people are taxed even for the last spoonful of food that they put in their mouths. But no government is putting tax to the hugh waste of millions going to the high bureaucracy. In municipalities, many projects end up over budget.
Provincially, take electricity. The Bruce plant belongs to the people. Why sell it to private interests and allow them to inflate prices? Bruce says they produce power at a fair price. Why is it so expensive at my house?
How many overpaid bureaucrats are necessary?
I understand even in nature there are leaders and followers. But they all have only one mouth to feed. So why is there this big gap in compensation between the bureaucrats and the working person?
We should recognize that we all need each other. Rich people live in houses that workers built, they eat food grown by farmers, they wear clothes made by a working person and they should probably be compensated with a higher pay. But how high? Two times? Three times? Five times what a working person earns? This should be enough.
That is where politicians should look for money. Cut bureaucracy instead of cutting health care and old age security, because with the increases in the price of electricity, we are surely heading into some new “dark Middle Ages.”
I am 79 years old, and it’s perfectly clear that there is a very high percentage of older people that try very hard to make a living with old-age security.
Guido Masuti,
Vaughan

