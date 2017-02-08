Elmer Iseler Singers in concert Saturday in Alliston

For all who have a love music, here is the chance to enjoy Canada’s flagship choir.

The Elmer Iseler Singers will be performing at St. John’s United Church in Alliston (across from Shopper’s Drug Mart), this Saturday (Feb. 11) at 7:30 p.m.

This 20-voice fully-professional choral ensemble is based in Toronto, and are considered one of the finest choirs in North America. The choir was founded in 1979 by the late Dr. Elmer Iseler. Now in its 38th season, it is conducted by artistic director Lydia Adams, who was the Artist Recipient of the 2013 Ontario Premieres Award for Excellence in the Arts, and the 2012 winner of the Roy Thomson Hall Award of Recognition from the Toronto Arts Foundation. They have built an enviable reputation through their concerts, broadcasts and recordings, and are regularly featured on CBC Radio 2 and on Classical FM 96.3 Toronto.

The choir performs in concerts throughout Canada, United States and internationally, and they were the recipients of the 2014 National Choral Award. It promises to be an uplifting evening of music, with an eclectic program for all to enjoy.

This fundraiser for the church is the second of a three-part concert series. The third concert will feature the acappella group Cadence, and will be April 7. Cadence is Canada’s premiere vocal group based in Toronto and have been wowing audiences for 20 years with all percussive sounds produced vocally.

Tickets for Elmer Iseler Singers are $35 and are available at St. John’s United Church, 56 Victoria St. E, Alliston, Rustic Roots in Jackson Plaza in Beeton, Paper Moon, 47 Victoria St. W, Alliston, and Herbert’s Western Wear, 85 Victoria St. W, Alliston, or by calling John Dodington at 705-718-0545 or Mardi Andrews at 416-451-1504. Some tickets will be Tickets available at the door on the evening of the concert.

