Thanks for helping to welcome Santa

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
On the behalf of the Caledon Village Association and the Optimist Club of Caledon, I would like to sincerely thank all those who volunteered their time to make Saturday’s event the very best we have ever hosted. There are too many volunteers to list all of you individually, but we want you to know each of your contributions, made the night a big success.
Thank you to Barney Beckette, our master of ceremonies. You managed to get the crowd singing and dancing in the parkette and kept the evening alive with your great music.
A very special thank you to Mayor Thompson, Councillor Shaughnessy and Councillor Beffort. I don’t know how you juggle your schedules to make every event, but you do, and we are grateful. Thank you to Caledon OPP, and our volunteer firefighters. Your support makes the event happen. Thank you for keeping us safe. I can assure you the up-front and behind-scenes effort put into the event was appreciated.
Thank you to everyone who entered a float and to our Town Crier for leading the parade. I know it was really short notice for some of you and all your effort was sincerely appreciated. You made it a magical night for all the kids and adults.
Thank you to the numerous businesses in Caledon village and Ward 1 who made generous donations to the event so that the food and beverages, as well as the Children’s draws and entertainment, could all be provided at no cost to our residents. Individual thank-you notes will be going out in the New Year. Please support our local businesses, they are the best!
Lastly thank you to Knox Church for allowing us to hold such a memorable event in your facilities.
The CVA executive and the Optimist Club of Caledon wish you all a very safe and happy holiday season and all the best for 2017.
Heather Wilkinson,
Chair,
Caledon Village Association
