Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — Jan. 26, 2017
January 27, 2017 ·
Mayfield Secondary School
Brittany Giles
This 17-year-old plays centre on the varsity girls’ hockey team, which is undefeated so far this season. She also played left forward on the varsity field hockey team in the fall, and is planning to go out for varsity baseball in the spring, playing either pitcher or short stop. In the community, she is captain of her rep hockey team in the North Halton Twisters’ Organization. The Grade 12 student lives in Brampton.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Isabel Sawicki
This Grade 11 student plays left wing on the school’s varsity hockey team, which has started the season with a 4-2 record. She’s planning to play varsity field lacrosse in the spring. Away from school, she plays midget A rep hockey in the Brampton Canadettes’ organization. The 16-year-old lives in Caledon East.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Samantha Karkis
The 17-year-old plays power on the senior volleyball team, which is undefeated so far this season. The team won the championship in the fall in the school’s intermural soccer and she’s planning to go out for track and field in the spring, specializing in shot put. She’s also hoping to be on the soccer team. In the community, she plays rep soccer with the Caledon Wildcats. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Justin Hill
This Grade 12 student is a member of the school’s table tennis team, which recently won silver at ROPSSAA. He said he got into the game with some friends about three years ago. He’s planning to play badminton in the spring, and maybe baseball. In the community, he plays house league baseball with the Bolton Braves. The 17-year-old lives in the Cedar Mills area.