Yale takes share of lead in senior standings

Jamie Hardman and Tony Curcio shared the driver’s seat for Fines Ford Lincoln last Monday as they outlasted Heart Lake Insurance 9-6 in the fight for last place in the Caledon Senior Hockey League.
In the other games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Yale Industrial Trucks grabbed a share of first place from Rutherford Global Logistics with a 5-3 win and Jiffy Lube Oilers downed Bolton Chiropractic Centre 3-1.
By the end of the evening, Rutherford and Yale were tied with 20 points, followed by the Oilers with 19, Bolton Chiropractic with 18, Fines Ford with 10 and Heart Lake trailing with nine.
Fines Ford 9, Heart Lake 6
Hardman scored a natural hat trick in the first period with three consecutive goals for Fines and then added one more in the third to go with an assist.
Curcio was the set-up man of the night with six assists and one goal. Joe Palumbo scored two goals, John Pallotta had a goal and an assist and Jim Rogers scored the other goal. Tony Calabro had two assists with singles going to Howard Wight, Gary Faultless and Peter Kuchar.
Jack Gibson notched two goals and an assist for Heart Lake while Bob McHardy also scored twice. Ian Kerr had a goal and two assists with George Armstrong getting the other goal. Mike McNamara and Joe Guaragna each set up two goals. Garth Young, Joe Maiolino, team sponsor Chris Spilar and Victor Marrelli all had one assist.
Yale 5, Rutherford 3
James Heenan did the heavy lifting for Yale with two goals and two assists.
Robert Masutti and Bruno Fracassi both had a goal and an assist. Tony Dinis scored the other goal. Mike Foley and Greg Collins both had two helpers with singles going to Jim Schaefer and Marty Madensky.
Jeff Boyles led Rutherford with a goal and two assists. Greg Frangakas and Jim Sabaziotis scored the other goals. Dom Spignesi had two assists and Jim Horan had one.
Jiffy Lube 3, Bolton Chiropractic 1
Gary Hughes scored two goals for Jiffy Lube.
Mike Lo Dico had a goal and an assist. Single assists went to Bret Smith, Peter Coghill, Bill Doherty and Carlo Fantin.
Rod Sinclair scored for the Chiropractors with Gary Moss and John Crossley setting it up.
