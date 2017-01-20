Sports

Yale takes share of lead in senior standings

January 20, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Jamie Hardman and Tony Curcio shared the driver’s seat for Fines Ford Lincoln last Monday as they outlasted Heart Lake Insurance 9-6 in the fight for last place in the Caledon Senior Hockey League.
In the other games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena, Yale Industrial Trucks grabbed a share of first place from Rutherford Global Logistics with a 5-3 win and Jiffy Lube Oilers downed Bolton Chiropractic Centre 3-1.
By the end of the evening, Rutherford and Yale were tied with 20 points, followed by the Oilers with 19, Bolton Chiropractic with 18, Fines Ford with 10 and Heart Lake trailing with nine.
Fines Ford 9, Heart Lake 6
Hardman scored a natural hat trick in the first period with three consecutive goals for Fines and then added one more in the third to go with an assist.
Curcio was the set-up man of the night with six assists and one goal. Joe Palumbo scored two goals, John Pallotta had a goal and an assist and Jim Rogers scored the other goal. Tony Calabro had two assists with singles going to Howard Wight, Gary Faultless and Peter Kuchar.
Jack Gibson notched two goals and an assist for Heart Lake while Bob McHardy also scored twice. Ian Kerr had a goal and two assists with George Armstrong getting the other goal. Mike McNamara and Joe Guaragna each set up two goals. Garth Young, Joe Maiolino, team sponsor Chris Spilar and Victor Marrelli all had one assist.
Yale 5, Rutherford 3
James Heenan did the heavy lifting for Yale with two goals and two assists.
Robert Masutti and Bruno Fracassi both had a goal and an assist. Tony Dinis scored the other goal. Mike Foley and Greg Collins both had two helpers with singles going to Jim Schaefer and Marty Madensky.
Jeff Boyles led Rutherford with a goal and two assists. Greg Frangakas and Jim Sabaziotis scored the other goals. Dom Spignesi had two assists and Jim Horan had one.
Jiffy Lube 3, Bolton Chiropractic 1
Gary Hughes scored two goals for Jiffy Lube.
Mike Lo Dico had a goal and an assist. Single assists went to Bret Smith, Peter Coghill, Bill Doherty and Carlo Fantin.
Rod Sinclair scored for the Chiropractors with Gary Moss and John Crossley setting it up.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fat biking attracts racers to Albion Hills Albion Hills Conservation Area was the scene Saturday of Superfly Racing’s annual Fat Bike Festival. A fat bike is like a mountain bike, except it the frames have been adjusted to accommodate wider tires with heavy treads to deal with the snow encountered on the trails. Here, competitors were taking off in the main event.

Fat biking attracts racers to Albion Hills

Dufferin-Peel receives funding approval for new Caledon school

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board recently received notification from the Ministry of Education of the funding of two new Catholic elementary schools; one in ...

Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care being launched

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour? The Caledon ...

Dufferin-Peel schools hold kindergarten registration

Kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year will be held at all Dufferin-Peel Catholic elementary schools Jan. 24 to 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 ...

Celebrate winter at the Fire and Ice festival at Alton Mill

Rediscover Canadian winter traditions at the eighth annual Fire and Ice festival this weekend (Jan. 21 and 22) at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. The ...

Group of Seven film festival continuing

In honour of the 50th anniversary of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the Belfountain Heritage Society is hosting an Everything Group of Seven Film Festival. ...

Moose currently makes the scene at Blackhorse theatre

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players’ Buying the Moose is a real bargain for theatre lovers; a ricocheting romance charged with laughter and spiced with ...

Christian Unity celebrations in Caledon

The congregations of St. James’ Anglican Church and Caledon East United Church in Caledon East will hold joint services Jan. 15 and 22 to mark ...

Learn about Hurricane Hazel at Caledon East Historical Society

It happened more than 60 years ago, but the impacts of Hurricane Hazel are still being felt locally. Details on how this 1954 storm affected ...

Buying the Moose coming to Blackhorse

Melt the January blues with laughter. The Blackhorse Village Players Theatre are celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary with their latest comedy Buying the Moose, written by ...