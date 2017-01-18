Quality may be cause of low enrolment

January 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
I read of the latest “low enrolment” challenge at Caledon’s west end schools with interest.
I am a parent of a JK aged student in the west side of Caledon. Having moved to this area pre-child, schools were not a factor in the purchase decision of our home. I have been unpleasantly surprised by what I have now learned in regard to the educational options in our area. I am wondering if those running the low enrolment study are looking at the root cause of why enrolment is so low.
I now know that I purchased my home from a couple with two kids who were ready to enter elementary school. They were moving east to King so that their kids could go to a good school. I have two sets of friends (four kids JK and younger) actively looking at selling their homes in our area of Caledon in order to move to better school options. Parents in our neighbourhood are moving their children from our local school this year due to the quality of the education being provided.
I myself have been touring private schools within a reasonable drive, such as Orangeville and Brampton, but not as far as Bolton. One factor for all options is I do not want my five-year-old child on a bus for two hours a day.
I am also meeting with the public schools in my district to ensure first-hand understanding of their programming. Why is it so difficult to offer a solid education in the fundamentals, a second language immersion program to all who want it and a supportive caring environment?
Other districts right next door, both to our west and east, are doing this very well. Until the west side of Caledon figures out how to offer the quality and programming expected by parents, school enrolment is likely going to continue to decline as families choose not to live here, move away and children enter other educational institutions.
K. Taylor
