Man charged in Bolton armed robbery

January 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 19-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged in connection thefts from Bolton in November.
Caledon OPP reports they were called to investigate the theft of a vehicle from a gas bar on McEwan Drive Nov. 20. A suspect in this incident was linked by police to a prior incident involving the theft of a pick-up truck from a dealership in Bolton Nov. 12.
As a result of a joint investigation involving, Caledon OPP, Collingwood OPP, Toronto Police, Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police, the man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, using an imitation firearm in commission of an indictable offence, failing to stop for police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
