Letters

Thank you, Councillor

January 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

As a senior recovering from heart failure and a stroke, I learned the hard way about the need for appropriate exercise, nutrition, financial literacy and attitude.
Apply these four cornerstones to your life, and you have much better chance of staying out of the hospital. For seniors, Participaction Canada recommends a lot of walking, not running which is hard on our knees and hips. And for total body fitness, only two sports made the list for seniors — swimming and cross-country skiing.
With our unpredictable snow patterns and the chance of hard falls, many seniors avoid the skis and head for the water. Which is why I applaud Councillor Johanna Downey’s efforts to bring a pool to her area residents. It takes long range vision to plan for our Caledon of the future. The population of our Town is expected to hit 100,000 in 10 years, a very large proportion of whom will be seniors.
We want to be able to walk to our wellness centre, to swim in warmer water than the Olympian hopefuls, to have full accessibility, including a wheelchair ramp and a lift into a therapy pool, and to have significant seniors discounts at least two days a week.
The static of council members who only think of short-term economic costs, and who gain attention through controversial attacks that distract from constructive development, should consider another occupation. Cheaper is not always better. Leave the planning to those with an inclusive and positive vision for now and the future. You can pay for me now, or you can pay a lot more for me later.
Skid Crease,
Caledon

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Christian Unity celebrations in Caledon

The congregations of St. James’ Anglican Church and Caledon East United Church in Caledon East will hold joint services Jan. 15 and 22 to mark ...

Mayor Allan Thompson was joined by Town Crier Andrew Welch and Councillors Gord McClure, Annette Groves, Rob Mezzapelli, Jennifer Innis, Nick deBoer, Barb Shaughnessy and Johanna Downey as he cut the cake at the Town’s 13th annual WinterFest, held Sunday at Mayfield Recreation Complex.

Community out to start year at WinterFest

Mayor and council look ahead to challenges in 2017

By Bill Rea The year that has just begun is going to bring a number of challenges to Caledon’s mayor and councillors, but they are ...

Dombs to perform at CrossCurrents

Daniel and Carey Domb will be the featured performers tomorrow (Friday) at CrossCurrents cafe in Bolton. It promises to be an evening of folk and ...

Public information centre Tuesday in Caledon — Peel beginning its long-range Transportation Plan update

The Region of Peel’s Long Range Transportation Plan update (LRTP) has begun. The LRTP update will focus on managing transportation demand by making it more ...

Learn about Hurricane Hazel at Caledon East Historical Society

It happened more than 60 years ago, but the impacts of Hurricane Hazel are still being felt locally. Details on how this 1954 storm affected ...

An exciting year of celebration is ahead at PAMA

Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) launches a year of celebration as Canada and Peel County and its historic Courthouse and Jail turn 150 ...

Buying the Moose coming to Blackhorse

Melt the January blues with laughter. The Blackhorse Village Players Theatre are celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary with their latest comedy Buying the Moose, written by ...

Community Events

THURSDAY JANUARY 12 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...