Motorists encouraged to practise safe and patient driving during winter

January 12, 2017
Another winter storm hit the Greater Toronto Area this week, and CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is reminding motorists to practise safety on the roads.
Six winter driving essentials
• Check the local forecast before heading out.
• Pack a winter emergency kit.
• Top off your windshield washer fluid.
• Ensure you have an ice scraper, snow brush, shovel and fully charged phone.
• Drive according to the road conditions.
• Letting a fellow driver into your lane and a simple thank you wave in return can make the difference on a cold and stressful winter day.
During southern Ontario’s last winter storm Dec. 15, CAA SCO handled more than 6,500 roadside assistance calls — double the calls normally experienced during non‐extreme weather events.
What to do if the vehicle breaks down
• Pull off the road.
• Note your vehicle’s location.
• Assess your vehicle’s operation problem.
• Alert other motorists by making your vehicle visible.
• Call 9-1-1 and communicate your situation.
• Call for roadside assistance. If you are a CAA member give your membership number.
• Know your rights and responsibilities.
CAA SCO would also like to remind drivers to slow down and move over if they see emergency or roadside assistance vehicles on the side of the road. It’s the law.
