Don’t drive with open liquor

January 12, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 35-year-old man from Caledon is facing a couple of charges, including having open liquor in his vehicle.
Caledon OPP reports the man was stopped Dec. 3 at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check in Palgrave. Officers quickly noticed a strong smell of alcohol in the breath of the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta. He failed on the road side breath test and was arrested.
Police added the investigation revealed the open container. The driver was charged with that, as well as driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol.
His licence was suspended for 90 days and the car was impounded for seven days.
