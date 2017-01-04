Uncategorized

Nottle leads Golden Hawks past Terriers Friday

January 4, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Golden Hawks ended 2016 on the right foot with their second win in three games at Caledon East Friday.
A trio of Caledon players had multi-goal efforts in the 6-3 win over the Orillia Terriers, returning from a week-long break for the holidays.
Sean Nottle opened the scoring for the Hawks midway through the first period, adding another early in the second.
Orillia rattled off three straight on goaltender Jason Cumbo to finish off the frame, taking a 3-2 lead into the third.
Caledon then replied with four unanswered goals of their own, with Matt Magliozzi and Anton Trublin joining Nottle with a pair of goals each.
Christian Hauck also had a multipoint night, adding three assists.
The win keeps Caledon’s chances of not drawing the Alliston Hornets in the PJHL’s first round of the playoffs alive, sitting in eighth place in the eight-team Carruthers division. At 7-25-2, Caledon is seven points back of the Schomberg Cougars.
Alliston remains the cream of the crop with a record of 27-3-1.
Entering the final month of the season, the Golden Hawks have seven games left on the schedule. Next up is a date with the Penetang Kings on the road tomorrow (Friday), looking for their first win over the Kings in four games played this season.
The Hawks return home Sunday to host the Cougars in what could very well likely set their positioning at the table for the postseason.
Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. at Caledon East.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

Caledon’s Sean Nottle chases Orillia defenceman Marty Lawlor around the net in the Golden Hawks’ 6-3 win over the Terriers Friday. Photo by Jake Courtepatte

