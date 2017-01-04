Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — Jan. 5, 2017
Mayfield Secondary School
Owen Doucette
This Grade 11 student specializes in singles table tennis, and he said he won five matches in the course of the seasons. The team missed the playoffs, “But next year,” he said. He was on the school’s golf team last year, and competed at ROPSSAA. in the community, he skies at Caledon Ski Club and he golfs. The 16-year-old lives in Caledon village.
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Madeline Macrae
This 16-year-old is the goalie on the varsity hockey team, which is off to a 2-0 start for the season. She used to play in the Caledon Soccer Club, but now concentrates on hockey, playing house league with the Caledon Coyotes’ organization. “My team didn’t have a goalie, so I just stepped up and I fell in love with it,” she said. The Grade 11 student lives in Caledon East.
St. Michale Catholic Secondary School
David Mastropaolo
This Grade 12 student is a defencemen on the school’s varsity hockey team, and he said they’ve won their first 11 games this season. He also plays intermural basketball at school. Away from school, he plays AAA hockey with the Toronto Young Nationals. The 17-year-old lives in Bolton.
Humerview Secondary School
Nicholas Falconi
This 16-year-old is a point and shooting guard with the varsity basketball team, which started the season with a 3-2 record. He was active in cross-country running in the fall, and placed 15th in his age class at ROPSSAA. He is planning to go out for track and field in the spring, thinking about the 800 and 1,500 metres. In the community, he plays rep basketball in the Caledon Cougars’ organization. The Grade 11 student lives in Bolton.