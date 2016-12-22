Thanks for supporting Santa Claus Parade

December 22, 2016 · 0 Comments
On behalf of the Kinsmen Club of Bolton, I would like to acknowledge the contributions of many local businesses that made it possible for Santa Claus to visit Bolton and participate in the annual Bolton Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade.
This year’s was the longest and best ever, due to the participation of 56 community groups and businesses and eight bands.
Without the generous contributions of the following businesses, the Bolton Kinsmen would not have been able to organize such a great parade. Many thanks to Argo Development Corporation; Bothwell-Accurate; Bolton Gateway Developments; Brookfield Residential; D & R Electronics; Darta Fleet Solutions; Dig-Con International; James Dick Construction; Bolton Railings; Cavalier Transportation; EnerSys Canada Inc.; Mars; Mark-All Services Inc.; OPP; Region of Peel; Town of Caledon; Regional Councillor Annette Groves; Ellwood Memorial Public School; Banas Stones; Bank of Montreal; Bolton Electric; Bolton Florist; Bolton Home Hardware; Bolton Honda/Nissan/Hyundai; Bolton Motor Products; Bolton Steel Tube Co.; Caledon Contracting; Cambria Fab Shop; Canadian Dance Unit; Caledon Chrysler; Caledon Treeland; Bolton Vision Centre; Egan Funeral Home; Excel Dry Cleaning; Fernview Construction; Fines Ford; Garden Foods; Gayla Canada; Harvey’s Restaurant; Humber Valley Dental; JohnVince Foods; Jack Stewart Investment Services; John Glenn State Farm; Lisgar Construction; Party Magic Rental and Sales; Phelan Brothers Electrical Distributors; Performance Auto Group; Prudential Select Real Estate; RAFAT; Rovili’s Pet World; The Rose Perdue Team — ReMax; Silcotech North America Inc.; Top Lift Enterprises; Topac Express; Versatile Spraying; Globetrotter RV; Bolton Glassworks Inc.; His N’ Hers Hair Design; Canadian Tire, Auto Block Auto Repair Inc., BW Cooney & Associates, Multivans Inc.; E & S Mechanical Ltd.; CNS Fabrication; Crumps Natural; Bolton Family Dental Centre; Four Corners Bakery; and Supreme Collision Centre.
It should also be mentioned that Canadian Dance Unit won the Best Commercial Award and Bolton Gospel Hall won the Best Non-Commercial Award. Special recognition also goes out to CNS Fabrication, Globetrotter RV and Santa Claus!
Many thanks to all the participants and sponsors and the Bolton Kinsmen wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
John Stegeman,
Parade Chair,
Kinsmen Club of Bolton
