By Bill Rea The massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton is still a talking point, but Caledon councillors are having trouble getting the conversation started. ...

By Bill Rea Students having to walk to St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton has been a concern for sometime, and it’s still on ...

CrossCurrents Caledon will present Glenn Reid and Boogaloo tomorrow (Friday) night. This is one of the best bands Southern Ontario has to offer. Performing acoustically, ...

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), and Caledon Community Services (CCS) has announced it is participating wholeheartedly in the Canadian Association for Suicide ...

By Bill Rea Some new restrictions are in place on the emails Peel District School Board teachers and staff get from their superiors, but board ...

The 36th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 18. The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything ...

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...