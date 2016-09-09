September 9, 2016 · 0 Comments
It’s a message we hear a lot this time of year, yet it can’t be over-emphasized.
There are a lot of youngsters in the area who are getting back into the routine of school after two months of relative idleness. And there are adults who probably got used to the relative quiet of the roads over that period.
Well summer vacation is over, and that means all of us, both young and old, have to get back in the routine.
We all must show care, especially at this time. There’s too much at stake.
You must be logged in to post a comment.