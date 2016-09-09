Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Sept. 8, 2016

September 9, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Toonink5838_Terrible(sqcolour)

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Groves now seeking amendment to MZO

By Bill Rea The massive Canadian Tire development in Bolton is still a talking point, but Caledon councillors are having trouble getting the conversation started. ...

Parents and students from St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton were at the intersection of Coleraine Drive and Harvest Moon Drive Tuesday morning, protesting the reduction in busing of students to the school. Photo by Bill Rea

Parents upset that buses not available to some students

By Bill Rea Students having to walk to St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary School in Bolton has been a concern for sometime, and it’s still on ...

Boogaloo to perform at CrossCurrents

CrossCurrents Caledon will present Glenn Reid and Boogaloo tomorrow (Friday) night. This is one of the best bands Southern Ontario has to offer. Performing acoustically, ...

CCS and OPP taking part in campaign to prevent suicide

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), and Caledon Community Services (CCS) has announced it is participating wholeheartedly in the Canadian Association for Suicide ...

Weekend emailing to be reduced at Peel Board

By Bill Rea Some new restrictions are in place on the emails Peel District School Board teachers and staff get from their superiors, but board ...

Kinsmen organize 36th Bolton Terry Fox Run

The 36th annual Terry Fox Run will once again be held in Bolton Sept. 18. The Kinsmen Club of Bolton has been busy getting everything ...

Belfountain Salamander Festival Sept. 24

The Belfountain Salamander Festival celebrates 20 years this month. It will be Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Belfountain Conservation Area. Hosted ...

Forest health workshop coming Sept. 17

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) will be holding a forest health workshop Sept. 17. It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CVC’s Forestry ...

Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk in Snell Park

There will be a Parents-N-Tots Nature Walk Sept. 28 in Snell Park. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Snell Park at 1 ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...