911

Police investigate case of iTunes fraud

September 9, 2016   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP are looking into a fraud complaint in which the victim was apparently taken for about $5,000.
Police received the complaint Sept. 1. The victim reported being contacted by someone claiming to be from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The fraudster requested payment through the purchase of iTunes gift cards.
In 2016 alone, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) has received 46 complaints involving the use of iTunes gift cards as payment. The most common approach reported has fraudsters impersonating the real Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Consumers receive a call or text message claiming that they owe “back taxes” as the result of an audit. The payment must be made immediately to avoid a fine. However, the recipient is told that the outstanding warrant can be avoided if the payment is made promptly. In many cases, individuals are told they will be deported if the taxes are not paid right away. Consumers are instructed to purchase and activate iTunes gift cards and provide the codes back to the fraudsters.
Police said there are warning signs potential victims should be aware of.
If you are asked to pay for any service or product with an iTunes gift card, don’t do it, it’s a scam.
Ask yourself why CRA would be asking for payment through an iTunes gift card over the phone or text message when they already have you on file as a taxpayer.
Contact CRA to confirm that you in fact owe back taxes, or are entitled to a refund, before providing any personal or banking information.
More information about fraud scams involving the CRA is available at www.cra-arc.gc.ca/scrty/frdprvntn/menu-eng.html

