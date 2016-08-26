Contents

Caledon business matters

August 26, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Laura Johnston
Executive Director
Strategic Initiatives Department
Town of Caledon
Entrepreneur. Risk-taker. Innovator. Renegade. Mover and shaker. Mom and pop.
Whatever the label, the value of entrepreneurs and small businesses and their importance to the national and local economy cannot be understated.
Often touted as the backbone of the economy, small businesses are essential to the economy. In Caledon, 98 per cent of businesses are considered “small.” Those small businesses employ 48 per cent of Caledon’s workforce. They are job creators, even during periods when the economy is unsteady.
Small business owners are often the entrepreneurs, the innovators and the risk takers. They think big and often they grow big, and they grow fast. Small businesses and the entrepreneurs who run them are a vibrant and dynamic part of our economy.
Being a business owner and working for yourself has rewards. Otherwise — why bother? And it certainly has challenges. But take heart: resources, information, support and mentoring are out there — often free or nearly free.
The Town of Caledon’s Economic Development Office, for example, offers many services, including:
• assistance with the planning and development processes,
• improvement plan grant funding,
• support and mentorship to tourism businesses,
• training, education and promotional opportunities,
• collecting and sharing statistical information,
• assisting with entrepreneurship and small business development,
• offering programs to reduce energy costs,
• assistance with government grant programs,
• business listings,
• e-newsletters,
• networking opportunities.
And this new column, through a partnership with the Caledon Citizen and the Town of Caledon’s Strategic Initiatives Department, is designed to offer helpful information to the entrepreneur and small business owner — from leveraging social media, to developing and protecting your brand, planning a stellar public event, and more.
Town staff from economic development, tourism, corporate events, communications, marketing and graphic design will provide helpful hints, valuable information and resources to help entrepreneurs navigate their way to success.
Call us – we are also open for business!

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival Last week saw a wide variety of concerts as part of the annual Belfountain Music Festival, presented by the Belfountain Heritage Society. Friday evening’s feature was a performance by the Glenellen String Quartet, which was joined by Tova Rosenberg (second from right). The Quartet, consists of Julia McFarlane and Amanda Lee on violins, Pamela Bettger on viola and Monica Fedrigo on cello.

Various concerts at Belfountain Music Festival

Council wants briefing on Badlands accessibility

By Bill Rea Caledon’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) has serval items of input to offer regarding the Cheltenham Badlands, but Caledon councillors are not yet ...

Dufferin-Peel offers iFun Orientation Program for newcomer secondary students

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board will hold an iFun Orientation Program today (Thursday) at six secondary schools in Mississauga and Brampton. The one-day school-based ...

Car and driver’s licence fees up next week

By Bill Rea Drivers and vehicle owners who have a birthday coming up can look forward to a present from the Provincial government, and it’s ...

Fall maintenance going on at CCRW

For the first half of September, maintenance projects will temporarily impact facility use at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. The aquatics ...

PERFORMING FRIDAY AT CROSSCURRENTS

Thompson elected to AMO board of directors

At the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), which took place last week in Toronto, Mayor Allan Thompson was re-elected to ...

Young Rider Orientation Day reinforces school bus safety for new students and their families

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27 The Bolton Business improvement Area (BIA) is holding its Special Event Saturday, it being the fourth Saturday of the month. There will ...