Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

August 26, 2016 · 0 Comments
By Janet Clark
Club President
I never thought I’d fall passionately in love with an inanimate object, but I freely admit that I have, and its name is Chuck.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave owns a food truck, known as the Chuck Wagon, “Chuck” for short. You’ve no doubt seen it out and about at community events such as Terry Fox Run, Palgrave Halloween, Christmas Tree Lighting as well as many others.
From the very first time I stepped inside Chuck, washed my hands and put my apron on, I was hooked. I’m not sure what makes Chuck the icon of my affection, but I dream about taking him on the road and living the life of a food trucker far away from the daily grind. There are always smiling faces, hands cupped around a warm mug of cocoa or apple cider, eager to taste our offerings and grateful event organizers milling about are happy that Chuck is there to take care of refreshments.
But while those outside benefit from the well prepared food and drinks, they are truly missing out on the best part of Chuck. The magic for me happens when I join three or four of my colleagues inside Chuck to cook and serve refreshments. The camaraderie, friendship and laughs are instantaneous. Some of us can cook, and some can’t, but we all try our best with a smile. There hasn’t been a Chuck Wagon event that I haven’t come away from feeling closer to my community and my fellow Rotarians.
If you’re looking to serve the community, get to know people, and have fun while doing it, come check us out. It’s not all about Chuck, but for me that’s the fun part.
Please visit www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com for more information on our Club and all the wonderful ways you could get involved.
You must be logged in to post a comment.