Four arrested in break-in

Three Caledon men and a girl are facing charges after a break-in July 9 at a property on Commercial Road in Bolton.
Caledon OPP reports an officer was sent to the location to investigate a break-in that was in progress. Four suspects were seen running away when officers arrives, but there was surveillance video of the event. It showed suspects jumped over a fence to get on the property, and started entering vehicles once inside.
The three men, two aged 19 and the other 21, were charged with break, enter and theft under $5,000. The girl, who is younger than 18, was charged with the same offence.
Police are reminding residents to contact the OPP Communications Centre immediately at 1-888-310-1122 to report any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the area. Information such as suspect physical descriptions, suspect vehicles and direction of travel are useful tools for investigators.
